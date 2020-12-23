Global  
 

Fundraiser walking UK coastline to spend lockdown isolating in Scottish forest

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A former British paratrooper who spent the first lockdown on a previously uninhabited Shetland island is to isolate in his tent in a forest when new restrictions come into force in Scotland.
