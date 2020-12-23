Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Millions more people to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Millions more people in the east and south east of England are to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Millions more enter Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Millions more enter Tier 4 from Boxing Day 02:45

 More areas in the east, southeast and southwest of England will move into Tier 4 to battle the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden criticises vaccine rollout

 President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19: Biden says Trump vaccine roll-out is 'falling behind'

 The US president-elect calls for vaccinations to be ramped up as he warns of a "tough period" ahead.
BBC News
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

The Conversation: Covid vaccine may soon make travel possible, but how quickly and will it be the same?

 The Covid-19 pandemic brought the global tourism industry to a screeching halt in 2020. With vaccines starting to be rolled out, there is hope international..
New Zealand Herald
Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming [Video]

Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming

Despite more than a dozen bowl game cancellations due to COVID-19, the Outback Bowl is still scheduled to kick off Saturday at 12:30. It'll be extra special for Plant High School Grad Micah McFadden.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published

Boxing Day Boxing Day 26 December

Stapleford stabbing: Murder inquiry after 16-year-old boy dies

 Nottinghamshire Police say the teenager died after being attacked on Boxing Day.
BBC News
Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia [Video]

Shikhar Dhawan confident of India winning Test series against Australia

Speaking on the on-going test series between India and Australia, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed confidence of the guest team winning the series, despite trailing the four-match series by 0-1. "India is doing so well. In the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, players are performing well with their bat and ball," he added. India made a splendid comeback after losing the first test in Adelaide terribly, and is well positioned to win the ongoing Boxing Day test match in Melbourne.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Bondi partygoers fined for breaching Sydney's coronavirus restrictions

 Eleven people were fined $1000 each for attending a Boxing Day party in North Bondi.
SBS

Covid-19 coronavirus: Fury over 'gross' Sydney scenes amid outbreak

 Shocking scenes have emerged of Boxing Day shoppers at Parramatta Westfield in Sydney's west.A video posted on Twitter by @nasemallam showed the major shopping..
New Zealand Herald
Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate [Video]

Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate

A dad says he is planning to take legal action against a newsagent after his 15-year-old son was sacked from his job as a paperboy - for taking time off to self-isolate.  Keenan Latimer has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Meet the real-life Elastigirl who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird shapes [Video]

Meet the real-life Elastigirl who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird shapes

Meet the real-life Elastigirl - the 'bendiest girl in the world' - who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes.Liberty Barros,12, first..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day [Video]

London retail chief: It is heartbreaking to see shops closed on Boxing Day

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at New West End Company, says Tier 4 has had a"huge impact" on Boxing Day sales, as shops have had to close on the majortrading day for the first time since 1871.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published