Another new coronavirus strain linked to South Africa identified in UK

Daily Record Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Another new coronavirus strain linked to South Africa identified in UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the new mutant variant of Covid-19 were contacts of cases who had travelled from the African nation in the last few weeks.
