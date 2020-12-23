Global  
 

Rules, reaction and live updates as Cornwall placed into Tier 2

The Cornishman Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Rules, reaction and live updates as Cornwall placed into Tier 2The Isles of Scilly are now the only part of the UK remaining under Tier 1 restrictions.
