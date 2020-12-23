Global  
 

UK confirms two cases of second 'more transmissible' COVID variant linked to South Africa

Sky News Wednesday, 23 December 2020
UK confirms two cases of second 'more transmissible' COVID variant linked to South AfricaTwo cases of a new, "more transmissible" COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, the health secretary has said.
 Two cases of a new COVID-19 variant linked to South Africa have been identified in the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

