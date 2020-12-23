Huge fire breaks out at squalid migrant camp in Bosnia
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
A major fire broke out at a temporary migrant camp in Bosnia that has been strongly criticised by rights groups as unsuitable due to its lack of resources, with officials claiming former residents had started the blaze.
