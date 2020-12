You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus



Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 22 hours ago Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert



After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published 1 day ago France ban on UK freight causes chaos at Dover port



British Trucks carrying essential goods and produce to and from France are now stranded at closed ferry ports and tunnels. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago