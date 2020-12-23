More areas of England put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey...
More areas of England could be put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day while a mass testing programme was due to get under way to alleviate congestion at the border...