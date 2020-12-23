More areas of England put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago

Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day



A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago