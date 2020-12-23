Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More areas of England put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
More areas of England put into Tier 4 from Boxing DayThe new strain of coronavirus is to blame for the urgent change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England 01:19

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day

A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Millions more enter Tier 4 from Boxing Day [Video]

Millions more enter Tier 4 from Boxing Day

More areas in the east, southeast and southwest of England will move into Tier 4 to battle the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

More areas could face Tier 4 measures as mass testing aims to ease port chaos

 More areas of England could be put into Tier 4 from Boxing Day while a mass testing programme was due to get under way to alleviate congestion at the border...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Sky NewsWales Online

Covid-19: Millions more people to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day

 Millions more people in the east and south east of England are to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Boxing Day lockdown for six million due to ‘dangerous’ mutant coronavirus spread

 More than 40% of England’s population will be in lockdown from Boxing Day after a further six million people were placed under Tier 4 restrictions.
Belfast Telegraph