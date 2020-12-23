Global  
 

Traders send markets up on latest hopes for Brexit deal

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Rumours swirling that a UK-EU trade deal could be signed as soon as Wednesday evening were enough for markets and the pound to shoot up, reversing falls earlier in the week.
News video: Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' 00:49

 Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

