You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Last hours of trading for London's West End shops before Tier 4 restrictions



Retailers in London's West End were operating their last few hours of trading last night after the government's decision to raise the capital's status to Tier 4 at midnight (Dec 19). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England



Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain



Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources City and Rovers fans handed huge boost after government announcement Bristol Rovers and Bristol City fans have been given a huge boost after the Government confirmed Tier Three restrictions had been downgraded in the city

Bristol Post 6 days ago