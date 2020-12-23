Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

BBC News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new Christmas rules?

What are the new Christmas rules? 02:40

 Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
What are the restrictions for Christmas this year? [Video]

What are the restrictions for Christmas this year?

Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Lockdown latest: government confirms rules on Christmas gatherings

 Which? explains the dates and rules around the latest lockdown changes in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Which?