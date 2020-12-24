24 pictures from school nativity plays over the years

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years
Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin..
Parrot's sweet talk about his favorite vegetables will make you hungry
Einstein the parrot enjoys many fresh fruits and vegetables in his diet, but his most favorite are broccoli, corn, sweet potatoes, and carrots. "Corrrrrn", as he says is a favorite as it is the word he..
Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question
As it happens with so many other influencers who have risen through the ranks, Tana Mongeau’s true identity has come into question.The YouTuber, who says she is 22 and was born in 1998, is now..