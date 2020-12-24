Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

24 pictures from school nativity plays over the years

Staffordshire Newsletter Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
24 pictures from school nativity plays over the yearsThis year, Christmas celebrations in schools have been a little different to previous years because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years [Video]

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years

Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Parrot's sweet talk about his favorite vegetables will make you hungry [Video]

Parrot's sweet talk about his favorite vegetables will make you hungry

Einstein the parrot enjoys many fresh fruits and vegetables in his diet, but his most favorite are broccoli, corn, sweet potatoes, and carrots. "Corrrrrn", as he says is a favorite as it is the word he..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:11Published
Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question [Video]

Journalist calls Tana Mongeau's real age into question

As it happens with so many other influencers who have risen through the ranks, Tana Mongeau’s true identity has come into question.The YouTuber, who says she is 22 and was born in 1998, is now..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published