The new Tier 4 areas that share a border with Lincolnshire
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
1 week ago) With Lincolnshire narrowly missing out on Tier 4, we look at the areas bordering Lincolnshire under the new restrictions.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
What are the new Christmas rules?
Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 2 weeks ago
New Tier 4 restrictions announced for London and South East
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions and a new Tier 4 for London and the South East of England. It comes after coronavirus cases in these areas continue to..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago
PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system
During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England,..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03 Published on November 27, 2020
Related news from verified sources