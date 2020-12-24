UK bans travel to South Africa over another new strain of Covid

Ever since news broke of a new Covid strain detected in the UK, the biggest concern is whether this fast spreading mutation can impact Covid vaccine development. So far there appears to be no evidence that the Pfizer vaccine cannot work against the new strain however studies are being conducted to...
France has confirmed its first case of the new covid strain infecting a patient who recently returned from London. The first French case had arrived in the country from Britain on December 19th and is..
The new variant, known as 501.V2, is dominant among new confirmed infections in South Africa, according to health officials and scientists leading the country's... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph