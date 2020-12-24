Global  
 

UK bans travel to South Africa over another new strain of Covid

Wales Online Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
UK bans travel to South Africa over another new strain of CovidThe new strain of Covid found in SA is said to be eve more transmittable than the one found in the south-east of England
News video: Will mutant Covid strain impact vaccination? Latest developments | Oneindia News

Will mutant Covid strain impact vaccination? Latest developments | Oneindia News 01:18

 Ever since news broke of a new Covid strain detected in the UK, the biggest concern is whether this fast spreading mutation can impact Covid vaccine development. So far there appears to be no evidence that the Pfizer vaccine cannot work against the new strain however studies are being conducted to...

