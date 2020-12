Helen's Christmas meal delivery service Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Helen Bean and her team are preparing more than 30 meals for people across the Stewartry Helen Bean and her team are preparing more than 30 meals for people across the Stewartry 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mum designs amazing Winter Wonderland display for her chronically ill daughter



A mum has created a magical Winter Wonderland window display for her chronically ill daughter - who has been discharged from hospital just in time for Christmas. Little Erin Sadler is just seven.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago