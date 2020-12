It was a privilege to help Charles record festive poem, says Joanna Lumley Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Joanna Lumley has said it was a “privilege” to join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House to record a festive poem in aid of charity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like