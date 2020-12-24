Thousands of lorry drivers expected to spend Christmas stranded in Kent
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ferries will run on Christmas Day and French firemen are in the UK to help test for coronavirus as thousands of lorry drivers wanting to cross the Channel remain stranded in Kent.
Ferries will run on Christmas Day and French firemen are in the UK to help test for coronavirus as thousands of lorry drivers wanting to cross the Channel remain stranded in Kent.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources