Thousands of lorry drivers expected to spend Christmas stranded in Kent

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Ferries will run on Christmas Day and French firemen are in the UK to help test for coronavirus as thousands of lorry drivers wanting to cross the Channel remain stranded in Kent.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover

Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover 00:52

 Police hold back drivers trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent afterFrench authorities announced the coronavirus ban has been lifted and journeysfrom the UK will be allowed to resume, but those seeking to travel must have anegative test result.

