Three jailed for stealing £12k watch in Brighton

Three jailed for stealing £12k watch in Brighton

Brighton and Hove News

Published

Three thieves have been jailed for stealing a £12,000 Rolex watch from a shop in Brighton. One of them attacked the shopkeeper as he tried to retrieve the watch and they sped off in a Mercedes, dragging the shopkeeper along the ground. Florentin Niculae, 46, and George Paun, 29, both of no fixed add...

Full Article