Three thieves have been jailed for stealing a £12,000 Rolex watch from a shop in Brighton. One of them attacked the shopkeeper as he tried to retrieve the watch and they sped off in a Mercedes, dragging the shopkeeper along the ground. Florentin Niculae, 46, and George Paun, 29, both of no fixed add...Full Article
Three jailed for stealing £12k watch in Brighton
Brighton and Hove News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'
SWNS STUDIO
A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his..
You might like
More coverage
You can watch Tottenham Hotspur's Boxing Day game against Brighton & Hove Albion for free on Amazon Prime
Football.london
Spurs will be looking for all three points