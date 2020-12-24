Global  
 

No bad blood between Richarlison and Eric Bailly after Goodison Park collision

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 December 2020
Everton forward Richarlison has no animosity towards Eric Bailly despite the fact the Manchester United defender’s challenge has likely sidelined him for part of the Christmas programme.
