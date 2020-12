14 funny things we overheard while Christmas shopping in Tesco Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

For many, it's the most stressful shop of the year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thanksgiving Fails



What are some fun things to do on Tday? Get chased by the turkey? Get hit in the face by the mashed potatoes? Get into a shopping cart accident? Oh, wait, those aren't FUN, they're FUNNY! This.. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 08:14 Published on November 25, 2020