You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Torrential rain in Spain brings severe flooding in Vallès Occidental



In the region of Vallès Occidental, Spain, torrential rains hit, bringing severe flooding to the area on Friday (December 18). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago Weather warnings issued in UK's Devon as river water levels rise



Amber weather warnings have been issued in Devon as water levels in nearby rivers continue to rise due to heavy rainfall. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 6 days ago Massive waves smash against seafront in Cornwall, UK



Gusty winds and heavy rain brought inclement conditions to Penzance, Cornwall, in the early hours of Wednesday (December 16). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 1 week ago