You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem



Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehembegan early on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Palestiniansecurity forces were deployed at road blocks to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 30 minutes ago Celebrity food artist styles TikTok star Addison Rae in candy canes for Christmas



Graphic designer turned food stylist Ruby Perman (@rubyperman) styles TikTok dancer Addison Rae in festive candy canes for the holidays. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:18 Published 2 hours ago Dinky dachshund will tuck into special raw food festive dinner with his 200,000 Instagram followers



Canine influencer and dachshund Bruno, who is no bigger than a Christmasstocking, will be toasting the 200,000 Instagram followers glued to every wagof his tail on December 25 as he tucks into a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 5 hours ago