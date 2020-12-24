Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 of the best LGBT+ Christmas films to make your Yuletide a whole lot gayer

PinkNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
LGBT+ Christmas films are the best way to get into the festive spirit – and these titles are sure to make your Yuletide a whole lot gayer. Here is a list of the best queer Christmas films to get you into the festive spirit this season. 1. Happiest Season. First on our list is 2020’s … Continued The post 10 of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time 21:46

 It wouldn't be Christmas without these films! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in the plot, and excluding “alternative” Christmas movies like “Die Hard”... no matter how...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday [Video]

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday

This is the festive moment hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday. Centenarian Ellen Fadian celebrated the massive..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday (RAW) [Video]

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday (RAW)

This is the festive moment hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday. Centenarian Ellen Fadian celebrated the massive..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Celebrities who starred in Christmas movies as kids [Video]

Celebrities who starred in Christmas movies as kids

Christmas is getting nearer which means it's time to bring out the classic festive films.Several celebrities starred in Christmas classics from a young age and many are still acting now. .From Thomas..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:56Published