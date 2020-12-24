Weather warning as storm to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
4 hours ago) Weather warnings are in place for large parts of the UK on Boxing Day, with Storm Bella expected to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
5 hours ago
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a higher risk due to snow melt. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
Over 55 million across the East at risk for flooding 02:31
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NBC 26 weather forecast
After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s a strong cold front is moving through. We will have a few snow showers later toight with the cold front passing. It's going to start to get much colder with..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:36 Published 15 hours ago
Christmas week winter storm strengthens
A strong winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the Midwest on Wednesday, by Thursday this system will bring severe storms, heavy rain, snow, and strong winds to the East Coast.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:07 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources