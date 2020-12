EastEnders' star selling belongings to pay mortgage after roles dry up Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Tamzin Outhwaite, who appeared in the BBC soap as Mel between 1998 and 2019, has spoken about the effects of Covid on the acting industry. Tamzin Outhwaite, who appeared in the BBC soap as Mel between 1998 and 2019, has spoken about the effects of Covid on the acting industry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like