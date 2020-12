You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'



Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 days ago Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'



Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'



Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:21 Published 3 days ago