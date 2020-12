Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable



The former trade secretary said it had been wise to set a deadline in order to get an agreement. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 04:22 Published 15 minutes ago

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal



David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 1 hour ago