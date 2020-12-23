Where to get a coronavirus test in Kent on Christmas Day

Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France. There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the...
Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic..