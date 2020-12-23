Where to get a coronavirus test in Kent on Christmas Day

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published 'We are angry and hungry', says lorry driver waiting for virus test in Kent 00:54 Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France. There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the...