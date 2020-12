Man tragically dies in horror car crash on Isle of Harris Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Emergency services were called to the scene of the one-vehicle smash on the the A859 south of Ardhasaig around 9.05am on Thursday December 24. Emergency services were called to the scene of the one-vehicle smash on the the A859 south of Ardhasaig around 9.05am on Thursday December 24. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like