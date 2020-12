You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen



Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 20 minutes ago UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal



The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 29 minutes ago Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:06 Published 49 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Boris Johnson makes announcement on post-Brexit trade deal with EU The PM made a statement from Downing Street

Hull Daily Mail 1 hour ago