Brexit deal: Guernsey businesses 'can continue' EU trade
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
47 minutes ago) BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- The UK-EU trade deal will also provide tariff free access to France for fishing, the States say.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment
Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51 Published 15 minutes ago
Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:45 Published 16 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources