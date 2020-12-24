Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit deal: Guernsey businesses 'can continue' EU trade

BBC Local News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- The UK-EU trade deal will also provide tariff free access to France for fishing, the States say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment

UK PM Johnson wants to sieze Brexit deal moment 01:51

 Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment [Video]

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:51Published
Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet [Video]

Boris Johnson: We have completed the biggest trade deal yet

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union has been reached, just days ahead of the end of the transition..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:45Published
After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal [Video]

After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 44:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit deal: Firms ‘need guidance’ to keep goods moving

 Businesses give a relieved welcome to the Brexit trade deal, but warn there is more work to be done.
BBC News