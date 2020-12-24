Global  
 

Birmingham New Street hosts Covid-19 Christmas meals for homeless

BBC Local News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- This year, takeaway meals will be offered to hundreds of homeless people at the Birmingham station.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
 Thousands of homeless and low income Minnesotans were fed warm Christmas meals from volunteers with the Union Gospel Mission, Marielle Mohs reports (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 25, 2020

