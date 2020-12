You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published 49 minutes ago Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:12 Published 10 hours ago Sir Keir Starmer: We can have no more over-promising and false hope



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to address thenation on coronavirus, saying it is “out of control”. Sir Keir said: “The newsover the last 24 hours has been deeply.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago