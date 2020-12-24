Johnny Depp to ask Court of Appeal to order retrial of ‘wife beater’ libel case
Johnny Depp has asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”, which a High Court judge found was “substantially true”.
Johnny Depp has asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a "wife beater", which a High Court judge found was "substantially true".
