Johnny Depp to ask Court of Appeal to order retrial of ‘wife beater’ libel case

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Is This The End Of Johnny Depp's Career?



Johnny Depp lost his libel case against a British tabloid that had labeled him a "wife beater" in an article about his ex-wife Amber Heard. Business Insider reports that Christian Dior has kept Depp.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago Depp's Affairs Soon To Be Made Public



Johnny Depp's numerous extramarital affairs are about to come to light. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed Depp will have to turn over evidence of affairs. THR details all the evidence.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Johnny Depp appeals The Sun libel suit ruling



Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K. Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn a ruling he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago