Johnny Depp to ask Court of Appeal to order retrial of ‘wife beater’ libel case

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Johnny Depp has asked the Court of Appeal to order a retrial of his libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a “wife beater”, which a High Court judge found was “substantially true”.
