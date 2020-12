Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing



A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago

Streaming Audio Drives Shift in Measuring Car Dealer Visits: Force Marketing’s Jeff Brown



ATLANTA -- Automotive brands are seeing a major shift in radio advertising as the listener experience shift to on-demand streaming platforms. Instead of broadcasting to an entire region, dealerships.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:08 Published 1 week ago