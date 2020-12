You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mark provides a winter weather update Thursday at noon



Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson breaks down what to expect from this winter storm, and just how white your Christmas may be. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 04:07 Published 13 hours ago NBC 26 weather forecast



Temperatures get back into the mid- to upper-30s Friday with some clouds moving in through the day. We could see a few snow showers Friday night into Saturday. The weekend will be relatively mild with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:38 Published 1 week ago A white Christmas for Middletown Connecticut



A winter storm is giving those in the New England another reason to stay home. This is a live look at conditions in Middletown Connecticut right now. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago