UK white Christmas declared after overnight snow

BBC News Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Early morning snowfall has been spotted in Leconfield in Humberside and Wattisham in Suffolk.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Live Weather Blog: It's going to be a white Christmas

Live Weather Blog: It's going to be a white Christmas 01:56

 Live Weather Blog: It's going to be a white Christmas

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic [Video]

India celebrates Christmas amid pandemic

People in different parts of the country celebrated Christmas on December 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals in Ranchi offered prayers on the occasion at the Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. Devotees also gathered at a church in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers, and were seen practising social distancing amid the pandemic. Similar scenes were witnessed at a church in the national capital where devotees gathered in limited numbers. However, the Sacred Heart Cathedral was closed for visitors in view of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Celebrity Prisoners' 2020 Christmas Prison Meals Revealed

 Lori Loughlin and Joe Exotic are in for a bittersweet Christmas ... it's their first Xmas in federal prison, but at least they get to feast on fancy fowl. TMZ's..
TMZ.com

AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com
Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome [Video]

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:43Published

White Christmas for some [Video]

White Christmas for some

A White Christmas is in the works tonight. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:23Published
Mark provides a winter weather update Thursday at noon [Video]

Mark provides a winter weather update Thursday at noon

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson breaks down what to expect from this winter storm, and just how white your Christmas may be.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:07Published
The possibility of a white Christmas brings a rush to get snow tires [Video]

The possibility of a white Christmas brings a rush to get snow tires

'Tis the season for snow and snow tires. While a snow storm approaches, drivers are flocking to Fox Tire on William Street in Buffalo to swap out their all season tires more equipped for the weather.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:46Published