Thousands of drivers spending Christmas Day in their lorries at Channel border

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Thousands of international lorry drivers were spending Christmas Day in their cabs at the English Channel border despite progress being made to return hauliers to their home countries.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear

Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear 02:17

 HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along...

