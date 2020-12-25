The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have encouraged those struggling on Christmas Day to seek help from a number of charities, as they praised frontline workers who are forgoing festivities “to look after the rest of us”.Full Article
William and Kate thank frontline workers missing out on celebrations
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
