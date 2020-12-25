Pole-dancing elf performs sexual and mesmerising routine Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News



The Best 2020 Christmas Albums: Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Meghan Trainor | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago What’s Giving Us Festive Cheer This Year | Good Vibes Only



This week in entertainment we get all festive, as the Christmas specials roll out and the battle for Christmas number one heats up. Will Mariah Carey finally get a Christmas number one or will Justin.. Credit: Good Vibes Only Duration: 21:50 Published 1 week ago Mariah Carey's longtime make-up artist explains why she doesn't wear red lipstick



Mariah Carey's longtime make-up artist has revealed the reason why she doesn't wear red lipstick. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago