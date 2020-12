You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rakul Preet Singh tests Covid positive



Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She added that she has quarantined herself. #Rakulpreetsingh Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago NEWS OF THE WEEK: Sharon Osbourne tests positive for coronavirus



Sharon Osbourne is recovering from Covid-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 days ago Gilbert santa tests positive for COVID-19



Two Gilbert Parks and Rec employees have tested positive for COVID-19 after dressing as Santa and Mrs. Claus at a town event. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:18 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Man City stars Walker and Jesus test positive for COVID-19 Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have tested positive for coronavirus, Manchester City have confirmed.

Sky News 44 minutes ago