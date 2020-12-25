Genre-spanning violinist Ivry Gitlis dies at 98
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at the age of 98.
