Genre-spanning violinist Ivry Gitlis dies at 98 Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at the age of 98. 👓 View full article

