Genre-spanning violinist Ivry Gitlis dies at 98

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at the age of 98.
Ivry Gitlis: Celebrated Israeli virtuoso violinist dies at 98

 Described as one of the modern greats of classical music, he was a hugely charismatic figure.
