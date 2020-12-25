Global  
 

Boris Johnson accused of 'sacrificing' fishing industry for Brexit trade deal

Daily Record Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson accused of 'sacrificing' fishing industry for Brexit trade dealIndustry leaders have called foul on a quota compromise that allows EU vessels to carry on fishing in UK waters for five years as politicians begin poring over the details of the Christmas Eve deal.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says

Fishing sacrificed in Brexit deal, industry chief says 01:41

 National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

