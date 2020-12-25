Boris Johnson accused of 'sacrificing' fishing industry for Brexit trade deal
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Industry leaders have called foul on a quota compromise that allows EU vessels to carry on fishing in UK waters for five years as politicians begin poring over the details of the Christmas Eve deal.
National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal.