New UK variant of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland while 1,025 new cases and two further deaths confirmed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Area Venues Preparing for New Year's Eve



Venues in Chattanooga must decide their New Year's approach considering covid-19 cases are still on the rise. News 12's Winston Reed shows us how restaurants and bars are preparing to stay safe this.. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 9 hours ago MSDH reports 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths. Credit: WXXV Published 10 hours ago South Africa 1 Million Coronavirus Cases



Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images South Africa topped 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. Local health authorities have linked a recent surge.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 12 hours ago