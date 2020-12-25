Global  
 

New UK variant of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland while 1,025 new cases and two further deaths confirmed

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has today confirmed that the new UK variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland today.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
News video: South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK

South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK 01:12

 South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the U.K. However, it does feature a mutation similar to the new coronavirus strain in the U.K. Both strains have a...

