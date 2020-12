You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New COVID treatment offered through lottery system in Colorado



A new IV infusion treatment is now available for COVID patients through a lottery system in Colorado. The medication is called bamlanivimab, or bam bam for short. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Local hospital implements new treatment for COVID-19



Local hospital implements new treatment for COVID-19. Credit: KIMT Published 2 weeks ago Peanut treatment lowers risk of severe allergic reactions in preschoolers



A new study by researchers at the University of British Columbia and BC Children's Hospital gives hope to parents and kids who face real danger from exposure to peanuts. "There's a common misperception.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 3 weeks ago