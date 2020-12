PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message 00:55 A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...