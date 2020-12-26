Global  
 

Northern Ireland enters new Boxing Day lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Northern Ireland has entered a new extended lockdown on Boxing Day as coronavirus cases remain high.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day

Covid-19 tiers map: Millions more to enter Tier 4 on Boxing Day 02:20

 A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means, as millions more in the South East prepareto enter Tier 4 restrictions on Boxing Day.

