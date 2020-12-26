Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What the papers say – December 26

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The conclusion of a Brexit deal on Christmas Eve and the Queen’s Christmas message are among the stories making headlines on Boxing Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26)

The History of Boxing Day (Boxing Day, Dec. 26) 01:02

 The History of , Boxing Day . Relatively unknown in the U.S., Boxing Day is a bank holiday in the U.K. and countries throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada and Australia. The day has evolved into one popularly devoted to post-Christmas shopping, but its origins remain a bit...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“Miracle” kittens rescued after near-tragedy at recycling plant [Video]

“Miracle” kittens rescued after near-tragedy at recycling plant

It’s not unusual for a backpack to be found among water bottles, magazines and papers that shuffle through a recycling plant. However, a bag that moves and meows is a different story.“It’s my job..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:33Published
Big cat teeth discovered in smuggled package at south Indian airport [Video]

Big cat teeth discovered in smuggled package at south Indian airport

Customs officers in south India discovered several sets of teeth belonging to big cats in a package at Chennai International Airport.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Passengers are filmed not wearing masks on an American Airlines flight [Video]

Passengers are filmed not wearing masks on an American Airlines flight

This disgruntled American Airlines customer claims that passengers on his flight flew the entire trip without masks and were never asked to cover their faces. The covert video shows two passengers..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

What the papers say – December 17

 The urgings of the Prime Minister for small family Christmas celebrations lead most of the nation’s papers, amid some controversy.
Belfast Telegraph

Craftsman Automation files IPO papers with Sebi

 Auto component maker Craftsman Automation has filed preliminary papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to float an initial share-sale. The IPO comprises a...
IndiaTimes

What the papers say – December 18

 England facing another lockdown and Brexit talks being bogged down dominate the papers, along with controversy surrounding a senior Conservative.
Belfast Telegraph