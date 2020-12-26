Global  
 

South Korea sees another surge in coronavirus cases

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
South Korea has reported another 1,132 new coronavirus cases as its resurgence worsened over Christmas week, putting greater pressure on the government to enforce stricter physical distancing controls.
 South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since the start of the pandemic. Edward Baran reports

