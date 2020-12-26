Extend school day by two hours to get pupils moving, think tank says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Homeowner creates stunning Christmas spectacle after hanging 50,000 lights on magnolia tree in his front garden



Dazzling images show 50,000 lights adorning the branches of a magnificent magnolia tree in a contender for Britain's brightest Christmas decorations. Brij Kotecha, 43, spent 22 hours over two days.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years



Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running.Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago Siblings hatch twelve chicks from a box of quail eggs from M&S



Two siblings hatched TWELVE chicks from a box of quail eggs from their local Marks & Spencer shop.Ray Moorhead, seven, and his sister Pearl, four, decided to experiment with a box of 24 by putting the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 04:23 Published 2 weeks ago